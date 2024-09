Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has sent more trash-laden balloons over the South Korean border.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced Wednesday evening that the balloons are likely to land in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, depending on the direction of the wind.The JCS warned the public to be careful of falling objects, not to touch the balloons or the bags attached to them, and to report any balloon sightings to a nearby military unit or police station.The last time the North sent trash-laden balloons toward the South was on August 10, when about ten balloons landed in South Korea of a total of about 240.The first trash balloons were launched May 28 in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns carried out by defectors’ groups in South Korea, and the latest launch marks the 12th to date.