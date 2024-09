Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul met with the Czech national security adviser on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Thursday, Cho met with Czech National Security Adviser Tomáš Pojar the previous day, during Pojar’s visit as a special envoy of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to the European country.In July, the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for its nuclear power plant construction project.Cho said the decision presents an opportunity for the two nations to take a step forward in bilateral relations.Pojar said Yoon's visit is an important opportunity to realize the successful completion of the nuclear power plant project and the development of relations between the two countries, proposing additional cooperation on reconstruction projects in war-torn Ukraine.