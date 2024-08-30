Ruling Party Floor Leader Blames Lee Jae-Myung for Political ‘Quagmire’

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has accused the main opposition Democratic Party of existing solely to protect its leader, Lee Jae-myung, and urged it to break free from that “quagmire.”The floor leader made the remarks Thursday in a speech at the National Assembly, blaming Lee’s legal problems for what he called the political regression and extreme confrontation between the rival parties.Choo said there is no end in sight to the Democratic Party’s “legislative tyranny” and that the parliament has been mired in political strife for the past 100 days, doing nothing to improve people’s lives.Noting that since the 22nd National Assembly opened, the opposition party has proposed seven impeachment motions and 12 bills seeking special counsel probes, and has also held 13 parliamentary hearings other than confirmation hearings, the People Power Party floor leader accused the opposition party of abusing its right to propose an impeachment motion.Choo then urged Lee Jae-myung, who has been indicted on several charges, to cooperate with the investigations and to stop asking his party to interfere on his behalf.The ruling party floor leader also accused the opposition party of spreading “outrageous fake news” by alleging that the government is planning to declare martial law.