The presidential office may dispatch senior-level presidential secretaries to emergency medical centers across the nation, amid a prolonged vacuum in the health care system.An official at the top office said Thursday that the plan is under consideration for the five-day Chuseok weekend, which starts September 14.Another official said the plan would involve supporting emergency room personnel and listening to their concerns.On Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol visited an emergency medical center in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, and promised to support doctors to prevent burnout over the Chuseok holiday.The president also pledged to bolster state support for medical professionals who deliver essential services such as emergency room care, delivery room care and pediatric care, and to ensure fairness during legal proceedings in the event of medical accidents.