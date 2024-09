Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has attracted record levels of fresh foreign investment in recent years, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.Presiding over a meeting with representatives of foreign investment firms and chambers of commerce on Thursday, Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said foreign investment in the manufacturing sector set a record in the first half of the year.The minister cited this as evidence of the country's potential as a strategic location for supply chains.Explaining Seoul's "Trade Policy Roadmap," which the ministry announced last month, Cheong pledged more attractive opportunities for foreign investment companies.Foreign business representatives at the meeting called for tax support, deregulation and increased financial aid to enable them to manage their businesses more effectively and expand investment.