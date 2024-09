Photo : YONHAP News

This summer the country notched its highest temperatures to date.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Thursday, the seasonal average temperature nationwide was 25-point-six degrees Celsius, one-point-nine degrees higher than the past yearly average for the season, and the highest since the compilation of data began in 1973.The number of tropical nights reached an average of 20-point-two days nationwide, the highest figure ever recorded.The southernmost resort island of Jeju posted 56 tropical nights, while the capital, Seoul, had 39.The surface sea temperature off the country's coastal regions hit a record 23-point-nine degrees, or one-point-one degrees higher than average for the past decade.The nation posted an average of 24 days with a heat wave, the third-highest number on record, after 2018 and 1994.