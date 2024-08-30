Kishida Seeks to Solidify Cooperation during Upcoming Summit with Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese foreign ministry announced Thursday that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeks to solidify the expanded cooperation and exchanges between Seoul and Tokyo in his upcoming summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Japanese leader met with the South Korean ambassador to Japan, Park Cheol-hee, who was appointed to the position last month.The ministry said Kishida welcomed Park’s appointment and said South Korea-Japan relations have developed, with the two countries actively engaging in exchanges and cooperation in various fields, ranging from politics and security to the economy, culture and sports.Kishida then emphasized that he would visit Seoul on Friday to begin his shuttle diplomacy, adding that he and Yoon would discuss ways to solidify cooperation and exchanges between the two countries "in a way that benefits the people of both nations."Kishida, who will resign at the end of this month, will visit Seoul from Friday to Saturday.