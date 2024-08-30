S. Korea's Marines Hold Artillery Firing Drill on Border Islands

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Marine Corps’ artillery forces conducted a live-fire training session in the country's northwestern islands on Thursday.According to the Marine Corps Command, the Marine units stationed on Baengnyeong Island and Yeonpyeong Island fired approximately 390 rounds using K-9 self-propelled howitzers and Cheonmu multiple rocket launchers for about an hour starting at 2 p.m.The command said the forces aimed for an imaginary target to the southwest, not toward the Northern Limit Line in the West Sea.The Marine Corps Command called the exercise "routine and defensive," adding that it had implemented public safety measures such as issuing navigation alerts, sending text messages, broadcasting training instructions, and deploying evacuation guides during the exercise.The Marines will continue to improve their firepower capabilities and solidify their military readiness posture through regular maritime firing drills, according to the statement.