DP Chief's Wife Refuses to Answer Prosecution's Questions

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned the wife of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday afternoon over allegations that she misused a corporate credit card when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi Province.Lee's wife Kim Hye-kyung entered the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office without answering reporters' questions and left after around two hours of questioning.Her lawyer Kim Chil-joon later told reporters that she refused to give any answers during questioning as the prosecutors seemed to have already drawn their conclusions.Adding that the questions were as expected, he said the investigation was a mere formality and that he does not expect further summons.The prosecution launched the investigation last year, after the state anti-corruption agency reviewed a complaint from former Gyeonggi provincial employee and whistleblower Cho Myeong-hyeon.Cho had disclosed that Kim and a former provincial employee, identified by the surname Bae, used the corporate card for personal reasons.Bae was eventually sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Public Official Election Act.Cho had also asked the anti-corruption agency to look into suspicions that Lee intentionally overlooked his wife's misappropriation of funds, and the agency has since transferred the case to the prosecution.