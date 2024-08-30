Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Chief's Wife Refuses to Answer Prosecution's Questions

Written: 2024-09-05 17:07:24Updated: 2024-09-05 17:42:52

DP Chief's Wife Refuses to Answer Prosecution's Questions

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors questioned the wife of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday afternoon over allegations that she misused a corporate credit card when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi Province.

Lee's wife Kim Hye-kyung entered the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office without answering reporters' questions and left after around two hours of questioning. 

Her lawyer Kim Chil-joon later told reporters that she refused to give any answers during questioning as the prosecutors seemed to have already drawn their conclusions.

Adding that the questions were as expected, he said the investigation was a mere formality and that he does not expect further summons. 

The prosecution launched the investigation last year, after the state anti-corruption agency reviewed a complaint from former Gyeonggi provincial employee and whistleblower Cho Myeong-hyeon. 

Cho had disclosed that Kim and a former provincial employee, identified by the surname Bae, used the corporate card for personal reasons.

Bae was eventually sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Cho had also asked the anti-corruption agency to look into suspicions that Lee intentionally overlooked his wife's misappropriation of funds, and the agency has since transferred the case to the prosecution.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >