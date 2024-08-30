High-level Meeting to Take Place Next Week to Discuss 'Military AI' Norms

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that it will hold a high-level meeting on the responsible use of artificial intelligence(AI) in the military next week.The ministry announced that the 2024 Responsible AI in the Military Domain (REAIM) conference will be hosted jointly with the Ministry of National Defense in Seoul on September 9 and 10 and will be attended by government delegations from around 90 countries, including foreign and defense ministers and vice ministers from 34 nations.The Netherlands, Singapore, Kenya and the United Kingdom will take part as co-hosts of the event.The international conference is a one-point-five-track, multilateral meeting launched to increase the international community's understanding of the impact of the military use of AI for international peace and security and to contribute to the creation of international norms.The meeting will adopt a 'Blueprint for Action,' a declaration that presents a blueprint for establishing AI standards in the military domain.