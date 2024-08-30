Gov't Deployment of 15 Military Doctors to ERs Sees Glitches

Photo : KBS News

The government’s plans to deploy 15 military doctors to emergency rooms with limited service has hit a snag.The health ministry said in a briefing on Thursday that Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul had informed the three military doctors the government had deployed to return to their bases after assessing that they were not fit to work in the emergency room(ER).The hospital is one of five hospitals where the government had deployed 15 military doctors earlier on Wednesday.The ministry had sent three military doctors to Ajou University Hospital, three to Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital, two to Chungbuk National University Hospital, two to Chungnam National University Sejong Hospital and five to Kangwon National University Hospital.In the case of the Kangwon National University Hospital, only one of the military doctors had actually shown up for work on Wednesday.Health ministry officials said consultations between the deployed military doctors and hospitals on what services are required are taking time and seeing difficulties, adding that it will hold discussions with the defense ministry and hospitals to minimize any such glitches.