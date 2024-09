Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to provide research and development(R&D) support to enable the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in healthcare.The health ministry on Thursday disclosed a roadmap for such an effort which placed focus on improving medical services via AI and establishing an ecosystem for studying, developing and utilizing AI.Under the roadmap, the government will develop by 2028 an AI-based technology which will promptly triage the severity of cases using data on emergency patients and predict emergency situations.Also under the plan, the government will expand by more than double AI-based medical technology commercialization and narrow the technological gap with the U.S. in developing AI-based medical technology by more than one year.The government also is aiming to continuously expand investment toward AI-related R&D from this year’s 310 billion won, or some 232 million U.S. dollars.