US Announces New Export Controls on Advanced Technology

The United States has announced tighter export controls for critical technologies such as quantum computing to prevent access by adversaries like China.The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security said Thursday that it is implementing worldwide export curbs on specific types of items, such as advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment, additive manufacturing items to produce metal components, and gate all-around field-effect transistor (GAAFET) technology.Under an exception clause, countries with similar export controls will not need to apply for licenses for the newly listed items, but South Korea is not on the list of exempt countries.But the new export controls are expected to have a limited impact on South Korea because its license applications will be reviewed with a "presumption of approval."Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said the move ensures that U.S. export controls keep pace with rapidly advancing technologies that pose serious threats to U.S. national security when in the wrong hands.