Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Gi-tae won the gold medal in men’s table tennis at the Paris Paralympics, capturing a fifth gold for South Korea in Paris.Kim, who ranks third in the world in the sport, won his first Paralympic gold Thursday after beating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Po Yen three to one in the final Class Eleven singles event at South Paris Arena 4.With Kim’s victory, South Korea reached its gold medal target for the Paris Paralympics.In boccia, men's individual gold medalist Jeong Ho-won teamed up with Kang Sun-hee to win silver in the BC3 classification mixed pairs event Thursday, after losing to Hong Kong in the final.