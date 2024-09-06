Menu Content

Ruling Party Floor Leader: Party, Gov't May Renegotiate Medical Reform Plan

Written: 2024-09-06 10:10:25Updated: 2024-09-06 10:43:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Choo Kyung-ho said the government and his party are open to renegotiating the proposed medical care reform plan “from scratch,” adding that their discussions could cover the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year.

The floor leader made the remarks Friday during a party meeting at the National Assembly, urging the medical community to swiftly return to the dialogue table and work with the government to find solutions by presenting a science-based proposal.  

Choo added that the government and the ruling party are still awaiting a return to dialogue with the medical community.

The floor leader also called on the government to address public concerns about emergency medical services during the Chuseok holiday by carefully assessing the situation at the nation’s emergency rooms. 

He also urged party members to visit emergency rooms across the country before the holiday, both to assess the situation and to express their gratitude to the health care workers.
