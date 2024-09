Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is off to a shaky start in its World Cup qualifying campaign after a scoreless draw against underdog Palestine.The South Korean national soccer team, led by head coach Hong Myung-bo, played Palestine on Thursday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul for their first Group B match, in the third round of the Asian qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.Team Korea boasted star players, including Son Heung-min and Lee Kang-in, but struggled throughout the game and could not breach Palestine’s defense.Palestine stands at number 96 in the world rankings.South Korea will play Oman in Muscat on Tuesday.