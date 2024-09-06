Ruling Party Chief Proposes Consultative Body for Rival Parties, Gov't, Doctors to Address Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon has proposed the formation of a consultative body with representation from the government, the medical community, his own party and the main opposition party in an effort to resolve the nation’s medical crisis.The party leader made the proposal in a press briefing Friday, citing increased public inconvenience and anxiety about emergency medical services due to the prolonged crisis, which stems in part over a dispute about the maximum number of medical school admissions.Han said the proposed consultative body would allow the ruling and opposition parties, the medical community and the government to join forces and discuss ways to normalize the delivery of health care services, to ensure that medical reforms proceed effectively, and to seek reasonable ways to increase the medical school admissions quota.Asked if he had discussed the matter with the presidential office, Han said he believes the top office shares his concerns.