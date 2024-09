Photo : KBS News

The presidential office is reportedly open to adjusting the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year, which the government recently increased by two-thousand students.The top office is also said to be willing to form a consultative body involving the two major rival parties, the government and the medical community to resolve the monthslong health care crisis.A senior official from the ruling bloc said Friday that the idea that President Yoon Suk Yeol is inflexible regarding the quota is “fake news,” adding that the government is willing to discuss the matter with an open mind if the medical community presents a science-based proposal.The official said the top office would welcome any move by the medical community to discuss matters with the government and rival parties.All the issues can be renegotiated from scratch, the official added.