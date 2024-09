Photo : YONHAP News

On Friday, President Yoon Suk Yeol approved the appointment of Kim Yong-hyun as defense minister and Ahn Chang-ho as head of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea.The National Assembly did not adopt confirmation hearing reports for either Kim or Ahn earlier this week, and the parliament did not respond to a second request from the president on Thursday.The president can push ahead with an appointment without a hearing report as early as one day after making a second request.