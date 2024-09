Photo : YONHAP News

Electric vehicle(EV) manufacturers will soon have to disclose more detailed information about their batteries, after an EV battery started a fire at an underground parking lot in Incheon last month.Under the safety plan the government announced Friday, EV makers will be required to reveal the battery manufacturer’s name and its main ingredients.They already have to specify battery capacity, rated voltage and maximum output.Additionally, the government will fast-track a battery safety certification project it had planned to start in February 2025 and will update its existing battery management system, which detects problems and issues warnings in real time.New buildings with underground parking lots will have to use fire-resistant materials and install wet pipe sprinklers.An enforcement ordinance specifying the details is set for revision by the first half of 2025.