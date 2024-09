Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida began his two-day visit to South Korea on Friday.The premier and his wife Yuko Kishida arrived at Seoul Airport in the afternoon and headed to the presidential office in Yongsan.According to Japan's Kyodo News, Kishida told local reporters prior to his departure Friday morning that he intends to examine the improvement in Seoul-Tokyo relations with President Yoon Suk Yeol.During the summit on Friday in Seoul, the two sides are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation to evacuate their citizens from third countries in conflict.Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said earlier that the upcoming summit would be an important chance to talk about advancing ties ahead of the 60th anniversary of the forging of bilateral diplomatic relations.