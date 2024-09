Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Financial Services Commission(FSC) has promised additional measures from the government if household debt increases.FSC Chairman Kim Byoung-hwan made the remarks during a briefing at the Seoul Government Complex on Friday.He added that household loans have increased rapidly as the housing market has overheated, saying there is a need to control the situation so the macroeconomy and the housing market can stabilize.The comments follow words from Financial Supervisory Service(FSS) chief Lee Bok-hyun, who spoke out Wednesday to criticize banks for raising lending rates.In regards to the recent confusion in household loan policy, the FSC leader said the banking sector could manage the situation more effectively than the government.