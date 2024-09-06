DP Calls to Swiftly Launch 4-Way Consultative Body on Resolving Medical Vacuum

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called to swiftly launch a consultative body involving the rival parties, the government and the medical community to discuss ways to resolve disputes to end the protracted medical vacuum.In a written press briefing on Friday, DP floor spokesperson Noh Jong-myun proposed to focus the talks on practical measures to prevent a collapse of the nation's medical system and to ease public anxiety without political calculation.Welcoming the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) consent to DP floor leader Park Chan-dae's suggestion to form the four-way dialogue, the spokesperson urged the ruling party to lead efforts to stop the collapse without worrying about the presidential office.Earlier on Friday, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon proposed the consultative body aimed at easing public anxiety and improving the regional essential medical system, which generated a positive response from the top office.The DP, meanwhile, stressed that the joint response would be a separate matter from holding President Yoon Suk Yeol and the government to account for the medical crisis.The spokesperson also called for replacements of the health minister and vice health minister in taking responsibility, but that the reshuffle should not stop holding the president to account.