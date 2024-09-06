Medical Community Responds Cautiously to Ruling Camp’s Proposal for 4-Way Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's medical community took a cautious stance after the government and the ruling People Power Party proposed four-way talks also involving the opposition on the medical school admissions quota hike and other health care reform issues.According to a representative of the Korea Medical Association(KMA) on Friday, the proposal has yet to be formally made and it is too early for the doctors' group to state its position without the necessary information.Asked about the ruling camp leaving the door open for discussions on the admissions quota for the 2026 year, the representative said talks on the next step would be meaningless unless the dispute over the 2025 year quota hike could be resolved.The KMA emphasized that trainee doctors and medical students intend not to return to work or to their studies without a resolution.An official from an emergency committee composed of medical professors said the professors would not be able to participate in the talks without a reconsideration of the 2025 quota hike, as the trainees and students would not return.Some trainee doctors, however, have responded positively to the proposal, with one who resigned amid the dispute saying they want a reasonable discussion on the matter, but that the priority should still be the 2025 quota hike.