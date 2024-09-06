Prime Minister Argues for Rapid Response Capabilities against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the South Korean government needs the capabilities to respond swiftly in any emergency situation, to protect its people from the increasing threats from North Korea.Han made the comments while presiding over the post-Ulchi exercise review meeting on Friday, where he said North Korea is carrying out so-called “gray zone” provocations, like jamming GPS signals and sending trash-laden balloons over the South Korean border.The prime minister added that the North’s regime is heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula by developing nuclear weapons and missiles.Amid the escalating tensions and growing threats from the North, Han said it's important to accurately and quickly inform the people of evacuation methods and shelter locations to prepare for an actual crisis.He also said the military must continue to enhance its readiness posture in consideration of the ever-changing security situation and the changing nature of North Korea's provocations.