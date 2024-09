Photo : YONHAP News

The government will look into relocating underground EV charging stations above ground and supplying smart chargers for electric vehicles(EVs) to prevent overcharging.In an EV fire safety plan announced Friday, the government proposed supplying 20-thousand smart chargers this year, and another 71-thousand next year.While emphasizing that overcharging has not been scientifically proven to cause EV fires, Bang Ki-sun, minister of government policy coordination, said smart chargers could serve as an additional safety measure.The government will also make a decision about underground charging stations after conducting joint research involving various ministries and after soliciting experts’ opinions.A serious fire started in Incheon last month with an EV that was parked in an underground parking garage at an apartment complex.