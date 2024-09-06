New Defense Minister Vows 'End of Regime' in Case of N. Korean Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Newly appointed Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun on Friday vowed to establish an overwhelming defense posture and capabilities to deter enemy provocations.During his inauguration ceremony at the defense ministry building earlier in the day, Kim vowed to exact punishment on North Korea for any provocation "immediately, strongly and until the end."He added that the "end" refers to the end of the North Korean regime and its leadership, warning that the North's provocation would mean the "end of the regime."Kim also vowed to proactively develop the extended deterrence capabilities of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which he said has been upgraded to a nuclear-based alliance, adding that the military will thoroughly prepare for new battlefield environments such as hybrid warfare, cyber, space and electronic warfare.Meanwhile, a farewell ceremony for outgoing Minister Shin Won-sik took place, as he left his position to serve as national security adviser.