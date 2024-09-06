Oceans Ministry to Launch TF to Prepare Measures for Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Kang Do-hyung announced that the ministry will establish a joint task force(TF) of related organizations in the fisheries sector to respond to the climate crisis.During a press conference on Friday, the minister vowed to prepare comprehensive measures that include reorganizing the aquaculture industry to respond to changes in fish species and disaster recovery amid the changing climate.When asked about the recent damage at fish farms caused by high temperatures, Minister Kang explained that only five-percent of fish species vulnerable to high temperatures died, stressing that the figure will not likely impact the prices.Regarding the budget to respond to concerns over the release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Kang said a larger budget would have been more helpful.The minister also quelled concerns over the reduction of the budget, stressing that the government has strengthened and reorganized the budget to ensure the health and safety of the people.