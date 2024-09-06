Menu Content

DP: Proposed Body Should Also Discuss Medical School Admissions Quota for 2025 Academic Yr.

Written: 2024-09-06 17:47:11Updated: 2024-09-06 18:34:07

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) says a consultative body proposed by the ruling party chief must not only discuss adjustments to the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year but also for the 2025 academic year. 

The DP’s special committee on addressing the nation’s medical crisis unveiled the stance during a news conference in Seoul on Friday with regard to the proposal by People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon to set up a consultative body with representation from the government, the medical community, his own party and the DP to resolve the nation’s medical vacuum.

The committee said the proposed body should hold discussions not only on the quota for the 2026 academic year but also on various topics so that trainee doctors will return to work. 

The committee then called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to issue an apology for the prolonged medical vacuum and to reprimand and dismiss health minister Cho Kyoo-hong and vice health minister Park Min-soo.
