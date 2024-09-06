Menu Content

Medical Professors Against 4-Way Talks Unless 2025 Med School Admissions Discussed

Written: 2024-09-06 18:01:05Updated: 2024-09-06 18:31:34

Medical Professors Against 4-Way Talks Unless 2025 Med School Admissions Discussed

Photo : KBS News

The Medical Professors Association of Korea has dismissed a call by the ruling and opposition parties for creating a four-way consultative body for discussing the contentious medical reform measures. 

The medical school professors' group on Friday issued a statement in response to the proposal for a new dialogue channel, saying that postponing the planned medical school admissions quota for 2025 must precede other discussions. 

The medical professors' group said forming a new consultative body would be meaningless if the topic of the 2025 medical school admissions cannot be discussed in the proposed four-way talks.  

Earlier on Friday, Ruling People Power Party Chairman Han Dong-hoon proposed the formation of a new dialogue channel, involving the rival parties, government and the medical community. 

The presidential office welcomed the invitation, saying that it is open to discussing the scale of medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year.
