Politics

Kishida Reaffirms Initial Stance on Japan's Colonial Past During Summit with Yoon

Written: 2024-09-06 18:20:33Updated: 2024-09-06 19:06:05

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed his initial stance on Japan’s colonial past during his summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Friday and stressed the need for close bilateral cooperation.

According to Reuters, Kishida told Yoon that he feels great sorrow that many Koreans suffered hardship and sadness in the past, making similar remarks he had issued last May in a news conference after he held a summit with Yoon. 

At the time, Kishida had said that he is heartbroken that many people suffered great pain and sorrow under harsh conditions during Japan's colonial rule, citing such a view as personal. 

Also on Friday, the Japanese prime minister repeated pledges he had made last May about inheriting previous governments' historical perceptions of the colonial past, including the 1998 Japan-South Korea joint declaration.

Since taking office in 2021, Kishida has repeatedly made such pledges instead of issuing a renewed apology. 

Kishida, meanwhile, also stressed that close Seoul-Tokyo cooperation is key for peace and stability in the region.
