Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have agreed to boost their emergency cooperation to jointly evacuate their citizens in the event of contingencies in third countries.President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday held talks in Seoul to reach the accord.Following the summit, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding(MOU), under which the two nations will establish a system for evacuating their citizens using each other’s transportation assets.The two sides also agreed to simplify their immigration procedures for each other's nationals.