Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry has again frozen the national health insurance premium for next year at seven-point-09 percent.The ministry said the decision came on Friday during the Health Insurance Policy Deliberation Committee’s 17th meeting this year.It marks the first time the national health insurance premium is left unchanged for the second consecutive year and the fourth time for the rate to be frozen.The health insurance premium has continuously risen annually except for 2009, 2017 and 2024 when the rates were frozen.