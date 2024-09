Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said it has identified some 190 trash-carrying balloons floated by North Korea between Friday evening and early Saturday.According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), around 100 fallen objects were verified overnight in Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi Province, with the balloons containing paper trash, plastic bags, and bottles, but no hazardous materials.As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, there were no identified trash balloons floating in the air.The North has been sending trash balloons for three consecutive days since Wednesday, after suspending the activity for almost a month. This marks the 15th trash balloon floating this year.The military says it plans to continue a policy of confirming the balloons after safely collecting them off the ground in accordance with its response manual, putting public safety as the top priority.