Shares on Wall Street tumbled on Friday following a disappointing jobs report for the month of August.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 410-point-34 points, or one-point-01 percent from a day earlier, to close at 40-thousand-345-point-41.
The S&P 500 fell 94-point-99 points, or one-point-73 percent, to close at five-thousand-408-point-42. On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 fell four-point-three percent, marking its worst week since March 2023.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ shed 436-point-83 points, or two-point-55 percent, to 16-thousand-690-point-83.
Shares of NVIDIA, which have been on a steady decline, had plunged to 100 U.S. dollars and 95 cents at one point during Friday's trading, before ending at 102 dollars and 83 cents, down four-point-09 percent.
Shares of Apple fell zero-point-seven percent; Microsoft, one-point-64 percent; Amazon, three-point-65 percent; Meta, three-point-21 percent; and Tesla by eight-point-45 percent.
The Associated Press reported that the tech stocks took the brunt, "after a highly anticipated update on the U.S. job market came in weak enough to add to worries about the economy."
According to the latest U.S. jobs report, nonfarm payrolls grew by 142-thousand in August, which was far below the 161-thousand expected by Dow Jones.