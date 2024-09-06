Wall Street Stocks Tumble After Disappointing Aug. Jobs Report

Photo : KBS News

Shares on Wall Street tumbled on Friday following a disappointing jobs report for the month of August.The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 410-point-34 points, or one-point-01 percent from a day earlier, to close at 40-thousand-345-point-41.The S&P 500 fell 94-point-99 points, or one-point-73 percent, to close at five-thousand-408-point-42. On a weekly basis, the S&P 500 fell four-point-three percent, marking its worst week since March 2023.The tech-heavy NASDAQ shed 436-point-83 points, or two-point-55 percent, to 16-thousand-690-point-83.Shares of NVIDIA, which have been on a steady decline, had plunged to 100 U.S. dollars and 95 cents at one point during Friday's trading, before ending at 102 dollars and 83 cents, down four-point-09 percent.Shares of Apple fell zero-point-seven percent; Microsoft, one-point-64 percent; Amazon, three-point-65 percent; Meta, three-point-21 percent; and Tesla by eight-point-45 percent.The Associated Press reported that the tech stocks took the brunt, "after a highly anticipated update on the U.S. job market came in weak enough to add to worries about the economy."According to the latest U.S. jobs report, nonfarm payrolls grew by 142-thousand in August, which was far below the 161-thousand expected by Dow Jones.