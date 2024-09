Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it would be impossible to reconsider its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota for the year 2026, unless the medical community presents its opinions.In a press release on Saturday, the Office for Government Policy Coordination said its request for the medical community to put forth a science-based reasonable proposal is an "unchanging matter."The office said the government has continuously expressed an intent to review the 2026 quota from the beginning, rather than being confined to the two-thousand quota increase.It stressed that supply and demand of medical workforce should be based on scientific analysis, similar to the national pension fund, and that the proposed four-way dialogue also involving the rival political parties, if launched, should focus on scientific grounds.The office then denied some media reports that the government has decided to defer a decision on the 2026 quota hike.