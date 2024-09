Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution's investigation review committee recommended non-indictment of First Lady Kim Keon-hee for accepting a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in 2022.The committee said on Friday that it has passed non-indictment recommendations for all six charges against Kim, including violation of the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, influence peddling, power abuse, bribery, and destruction of evidence.The committee is an external body consisting of experts that was formed to enhance public trust in the prosecution's investigations and to deliberate on whether to indict cases that have particularly garnered public attention.While its recommendations are non-binding, they are often respected by the state investigative agency.Following the committee's decision, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said it will take into account the recommendation and panel discussions in its handling of the case against the first lady.