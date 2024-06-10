Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US Hold Simulation Drills for Nuclear Deterrence in Washington

Written: 2024-09-07 14:42:43Updated: 2024-09-07 16:13:12

S. Korea, US Hold Simulation Drills for Nuclear Deterrence in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States held simulation drills of their Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) in Washington this week aimed at enhancing the allies' nuclear deterrence cooperation.

According to Seoul's defense ministry on Saturday, the two sides held the first table top simulation(TTS) of their key nuclear deterrence dialogue of NCG on Thursday and Friday.

The ministry said the NCG TTS greatly contributes to the enforcement of NCG tasks through reinforcement of the allies' approach to cooperative policymaking about nuclear deterrence and planning for potential nuclear contingencies on the Korean Peninsula.

The ministry said the allies plan to further advance their combined exercises and training for nuclear deterrence through regular TTS drills.

South Korea and the U.S. had agreed to create the NCG at a summit in April last year. 

The allies' deterrence is in response to North Korea's advancement of its nuclear and missile programs, as well as its increasing military cooperation with Russia.
