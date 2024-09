Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added two more silver medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.Yoon Ji-yu won silver in the women's singles(WS3) in para table tennis, after losing to Croatia's Andela Muzinic Vincetic 2-3 in the final match held at South Paris Arena 4 on Friday.In wheelchair fencing, Kwon Hyo-kyeong grabbed silver after losing to China's Chen Yuandong 6-15 in the final at the Grand Palais in Paris.Kwon's medal is the first won by a South Korean athlete in wheelchair fencing since 1996.South Korea currently ranks 20th overall with five gold, ten silver, and 13 bronze medals.The Paris Paralympics will end on Sunday.