Trump's 'Hush Money' Sentencing Delayed to After US Pres. Election

Written: 2024-09-07 16:05:20Updated: 2024-09-07 16:12:06

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump's "hush money" sentencing has been delayed until after the November 5 presidential election.

According to the Associated Press, Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan on Friday delayed Trump's sentencing from September 18 to November 26, three weeks after the votes are cast in the U.S. presidential election.

This means that voters will choose their next president without knowing whether the Republican nominee will be sentenced to a prison term.

Merchan is also expected to rule on November 12 on Trump's request to overturn the guilty verdict and discard the case following the U.S. Supreme Court's presidential immunity ruling in July.

Trump was convicted in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment of 130-thousand U.S. dollars in hush money to porn actor Stormy Daniels to prevent revelation of their past sexual relations before the 2016 presidential election.
