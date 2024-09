Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has sent trash-laden balloons over the South Korean border for the fifth consecutive day.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that the North began another balloon launch at about 7 p.m., warning people to be careful of falling objects and not to touch the balloons.The JCS urged people to report any balloon sightings to a nearby military unit or police station.According to the JCS, the North has floated about 200 balloons toward South Korea since Saturday evening, with 50 of them landing in Seoul and northern Gyeonggi Province.Since late May, North Korea has been sending trash balloons on 17 occasions in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defectors' groups in South Korea.