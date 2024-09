Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Young-gun won the gold medal in men's table tennis at the Paris Paralympics, bringing the sixth gold to South Korea.Kim, ranked second in the world, grabbed the gold on Saturday after beating top-ranked Wanchai Chaiwut of Thailand three to two in the final of the men's singles MS4 event at South Paris Arena 4.It was Kim's fifth Para-gold, including one he captured in the 2004 Athens Paralympics.Kim suffered from myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord that affects nerve function, in 1997. Having become disabled at the young age of thirteen, Kim began a new life through table tennis.Team Korea, which had set its gold medal target for the Paris Paralympics at five, exceeded its goal on the eve of the closing ceremony.