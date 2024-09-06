Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Tropical Nights in Jeju Hit Record 62

Written: 2024-09-08 12:40:54Updated: 2024-09-08 13:26:24

Tropical Nights in Jeju Hit Record 62

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Island experienced another tropical night on Sunday, setting a fresh record for the number of tropical nights in the southern island.

According to the regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, lows for the previous night recorded 26-point-four degrees Celsius on the northern part of the island, 25-point-eight degrees in Seogwipo, which sits along the southern coast, and 25-point-seven degrees in Gosan in the western part of the island.

A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

So far this summer, the northern part of the island has experienced 62 tropical nights, setting fresh highs every day after breaking the previous record of 56 set in 2022.

The figures for Seongsan in eastern Jeju and Gosan marked 47 and 42, respectively, posting record highs since record-keeping began at the locations.

The number for Seogwipo came to 55, just one shy of the record set in 2013.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >