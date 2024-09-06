Tropical Nights in Jeju Hit Record 62

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Island experienced another tropical night on Sunday, setting a fresh record for the number of tropical nights in the southern island.According to the regional office of the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, lows for the previous night recorded 26-point-four degrees Celsius on the northern part of the island, 25-point-eight degrees in Seogwipo, which sits along the southern coast, and 25-point-seven degrees in Gosan in the western part of the island.A tropical night occurs when temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.So far this summer, the northern part of the island has experienced 62 tropical nights, setting fresh highs every day after breaking the previous record of 56 set in 2022.The figures for Seongsan in eastern Jeju and Gosan marked 47 and 42, respectively, posting record highs since record-keeping began at the locations.The number for Seogwipo came to 55, just one shy of the record set in 2013.