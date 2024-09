Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his gratitude to President Yoon Suk Yeol for his hospitality after visiting South Korea last Friday and Saturday.In a post on social network on Saturday, Kishida thanked Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee and expressed hope that Yoon will continue to work to further develop relations between the two nations.The prime minister added that it was his third visit to South Korea and Yoon has visited Japan twice, looking back on Yoon's visit to Japan in March last year.He said that he has "fond memories" of eating sukiyaki with his wife and Yoon and his wife in Tokyo's Ginza district.Kishida uploaded four posts on X, formerly Twitter, during his two-day visit to South Korea, stressing the importance of South Korea-Japan relations.