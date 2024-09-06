Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Visits Military Facilities ahead of Foundation Day Anniversary

Written: 2024-09-08 13:29:42Updated: 2024-09-08 18:05:56

N. Korean Leader Visits Military Facilities ahead of Foundation Day Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly inspected several military facilities ahead of the anniversary of the nation's foundation on September 9.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Kim visited the O Jin U Artillery Academy, a shipbuilding yard, a munitions factory and a naval base construction site.

During his visit to the academy on Friday, Kim reportedly stressed that the party's philosophy about artillery is to open the path of advance with artillery, crush the enemy with artillery and fire congratulatory guns after a victory.

Kim is presumed to have visited the academy for the first time since he rose to power. 

The KCNA said Kim also visited other facilities, including a naval base construction site, a shipbuilding yard and a munitions factory, without mentioning the names and locations of the facilities or the dates of the visit. 

After inspecting the naval base site, Kim reportedly stressed the importance of building the country's naval force while vowing to increase investment in shipbuilding.
