Photo : YONHAP News

The cost of preparing an ancestral rite table for Chuseok has risen by one-point-six percent from a year earlier.According to Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation (aT) on Sunday, its survey found the average cost for preparing a table full of food offerings to honor one's ancestors for Chuseok was 209-thousand-494 won for a four-person family, up one-point-six percent from last year.The results are from a survey of prices of 24 food items in 16 traditional markets and 34 discount chain stores nationwide on Friday.Purchasing food at traditional markets was ten percent cheaper at 194-thousand-712 won, compared to 216-thousand-450 won at discount marts.Traditional markets were cheaper than discount chain stores in the prices of 14 of 24 items, except some processed food items such as flour and apples, pears, Chinese cabbages and beef.