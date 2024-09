Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears to have missed an event celebrating the 76th anniversary of the nation’s founding on September 9.The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the ruling Workers’ Party, said Monday that a grand outdoor celebration had taken place in Pyongyang the previous day to mark the anniversary.The paper said the attendees included Kim Tok-hun, the premier of North Korea’s Cabinet, and other top party and government officials, but the report did not mention Kim Jong-un.According to the Korean Central News Agency on Monday, top officials from the party, the government and the military visited Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on Sunday to pay tribute to Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il, and his grandfather Kim Il-sung.The embalmed bodies of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung lie in state at the palace, but the North Korean leader appears to have not joined the visit.