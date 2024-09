Photo : YONHAP News

The 2024 Paris Paralympics came to a close on Sunday after a 12-day run.The global sports festival wrapped up Sunday night with a glitzy closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris.About 44-hundred athletes with disabilities competed in 22 sporting events, representing 169 countries.South Korea sent 83 athletes to compete in 17 events, including goalball, badminton, swimming, judo, taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.In the total medal count, Team Korea finished 22nd with 30 medals and surpassed its goal of five gold medals, winning six gold, ten silver and 14 bronze.The next Paralympics will take place in Los Angeles in 2028.