Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok said Monday that he respects the opinion of a prosecution panel that recommended against indicting first lady Kim Keon Hee on criminal charges for accepting a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in 2022.The top prosecutor made the remarks to reporters, saying he had previously expressed his intention of respecting the review committee’s conclusion.The panel, which comprised 15 external experts, said Friday that it advised against indicting Kim on any of the six charges that were considered, including one count of violating the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.Responding to criticism that the panel’s conclusion was out of step with public sentiment, Lee said President Yoon Suk Yeol had acknowledged Kim’s actions were unwise but that unwise actions do not necessarily constitute crimes.The prosecutor general said there is a need to improve the laws concerning the spouses of public officials.