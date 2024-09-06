National Assembly Set to Begin Interpellation Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold a four-day interpellation session ahead of the Chuseok holiday, starting Monday.Lawmakers will question government ministers about politics on Monday; foreign affairs, unification and security on Tuesday; the economy on Wednesday; and education, society and culture on Thursday.During the question-and-answer session, the rival parties are expected to clash over inflation, the prolonged health care crisis, a special counsel investigation centering on first lady Kim Keon-hee, and the government’s plans to reform the pension system.The main opposition Democratic Party is reportedly considering passing controversial bills during a plenary session on the last day of the interpellation session, including one that would mandate a special counsel investigation of the first lady.The ruling People Power Party is opposed to the passage of any bills that day, saying the rival parties had agreed to devote Thursday's plenary session to the question-and-answer session.